How and what to watch for No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

One of the Sweet 16 matchups in the South region has been set for Thursday, March 24 as the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats will face the No. 5 Houston Cougars at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 24

Game time: After conclusion of No. 2 Villanova and No. 11 Michigan

TV channel: TBS

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Arizona 33-3 (18-2 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Wright State 87-70

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 TCU 85-80 (OT)

KenPom rating: 3 Overall, 7 Offense, 19 Defense

Leading scorer: Bennedict Mathurin (17.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Arizona has scored 70+ points in its last 16 victories.

Arizona emerged victorious in a wild overtime matchup that ended early Monday morning for east coach viewers. Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin came up huge in the clutch, firing off the game-tying three that sent it into overtime and scoring a bulk of the Wildcats’ points in OT.

No. 5 Houston 29-5 (15-3 AAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 UAB 82-68

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Illinois 68-53

KenPom rating: 5 Overall, 10 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: Kyler Edwards (13.6 ppg)

Key stat: Houston has limited opponents to just 43.5% shooting from two.

The Houston backcourt rolled over Illinois in the second round. Guards Jamal Shead, Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore combined for 54 of Houston’s 68 points. Edwards scored 15 points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Houston forced 17 turnovers showing their defense is nothing to look passed.