How and what to watch for No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA tournament rolls on and the tournament has been exciting so far. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils held on just long enough to capture an 85-76 win over No. 7 Michigan State. The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the No.11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 59-53 in a tight ballgame.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Odds: TBD

No. 2 Duke 28-6 (16-4 ACC): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Duke 78-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Michigan State 85-76

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 7 Offense, 44 Defense

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero, 17.0 points per game

Key stat: Paolo Banchero scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

The Blue Devils had a four-point lead at the half and the Spartans stuck with them until the end. Forward Paolo Banchero was his usual dominant self as he led Duke with 19 points. Center Mark Williams stepped up alongside him with his 15 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Devils shot 57.1% from the field on their way to a win.

No. 3 Texas Tech 27-9 (12-6 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Montana State 97-62

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Notre Dame 59-53

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 44 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Bryson Williams (13.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Texas Tech has won three of its last four games.

After setting the net on fire offensively against Montana State on Friday, Texas Tech utilized its top rated defense to end Notre Dame’s hot streak on Sunday. The Red Raiders held the Fighting Irish to just 32.7% shooting from the field and that allowed them to overcame a brief deficit late to advance to the next round.