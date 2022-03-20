Second round odds for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and we are making our way through the first round. Sunday, March 20th marks the start of the second round with the winners of these matchups heading to the Sweet Sixteen. The action continues with the second day of second round action taking place on Monday, March 21st.

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks rolled to a blowout win, but their halftime score of 44-4 went viral on social media. They ended up winning 79-21. The biggest upset of round one saw No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast take down No. 5 Virginia Tech 84-81 and No. 12 Belmont bested No. 5 Oregon 73-70 in double overtime.

Here are the complete odds for the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

March 20

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton

Spread: Iowa -10

Total: 158.5

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

Spread: Maryland -10

Total: 152

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami

Spread: South Carolina -22.5

Total: 118.5

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah

Spread: Texas -10.5

Total: 136.5

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Spread: Baylor -12

Total: 129.5

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

Spread: Louisville -10.5

Total: 123.5

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Spread: Iowa State -6

Total: 137

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas

Spread: Stanford -21

Total: 135.5

March 21

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

