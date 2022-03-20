Second round odds for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and we are making our way through the first round. Sunday, March 20th marks the start of the second round with the winners of these matchups heading to the Sweet Sixteen. The action continues with the second day of second round action taking place on Monday, March 21st.
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks rolled to a blowout win, but their halftime score of 44-4 went viral on social media. They ended up winning 79-21. The biggest upset of round one saw No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast take down No. 5 Virginia Tech 84-81 and No. 12 Belmont bested No. 5 Oregon 73-70 in double overtime.
Here are the complete odds for the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
March 20
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton
Spread: Iowa -10
Total: 158.5
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
Spread: Maryland -10
Total: 152
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami
Spread: South Carolina -22.5
Total: 118.5
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah
Spread: Texas -10.5
Total: 136.5
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota
Spread: Baylor -12
Total: 129.5
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
Spread: Louisville -10.5
Total: 123.5
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Spread: Iowa State -6
Total: 137
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas
Spread: Stanford -21
Total: 135.5
March 21
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.