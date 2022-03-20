Pick against the spread, over/under for Houston-Illinois on Sunday

The Second Round of the NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday as Illinois will look to take down a Houston Cougars team that enters this game ranked in the top 15 in the top 10 in college basketball in terms of both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis.

Houston Cougars (-4.5, 133.5) vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Though Illinois has had defensive woes, they have the ability to compete on the boards against a Houston team that leads the country in percentage of missed shots that they grab an offensive rebound on, ranking 16th in rebound rate away from home.

The Cougars are prone to getting into foul trouble, ranking 275th in fouls committed per defensive play while being also poor at the free throw line, ranking 332nd in free throw shooting percentage.

Illinois entered the NCAA Tournament 32nd nationally in points scored on a per possession basis and have allowed 65 points or fewer in three of their last four games.

It has been an up and down season for Illinois, but Houston has yet to defeat a ranked opponent and Illinois will look to continue that.

The Play: Illinois +4.5