NIT basketball 2022: Full TV schedule for Sunday, March 20

We take a look at each matchup on the board for today’s NIT action.

By Erik Buchinger
Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during the second half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The second round of the NIT will be completed by the end of Sunday, March 20th with five games on the slate from the middle of the day till the nightcap. The winners of today’s contests will advance to the quarterfinal round, and three of the four No. 1 seeds will take the floor on Sunday as they look to advance.

All NIT games will be broadcast across the ESPN platforms. With a valid login, you can live stream the action on WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

NIT TV schedule: Sunday, March 20

1:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 3 Florida — ESPN

3:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt — ESPN2

No. 1 SMU vs. No. 4 Washington State — ESPN+

6:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 North Texas vs. Virginia — ESPN+

8:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPNU

