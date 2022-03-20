LA marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Los Angeles Marathon ran in November last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the race is back to its traditional March running. Regardless of the time, we have the same result as a year ago.

Kenyan John Korir won the men’s race for a second straight year. He finished with a time of 2:09:07.13, four months removed from winning with a time of 2:12:48. Last year’s win was a bit of a redemption story for Korir after he lost the 2019 LA Marathon in the final 150 meters. Korir joins his brother Wesley in winning back-to-back LA Marathons. Wesley won the race in 2009 and 2010.

Korir won last year’s race by five minutes, but had a closer win this year. Fellow countryman Edwin Kimutai finished second with a time of 2:10:42.66. Ethiopian Berhanu Bekele Berga finished third with a time of 2:15:10.85. He edged out the highest finishing American, Tyler McCandless, who finished fourth with time of 2:15:18.02.

Kenyan running Delvine Meringor claimed the women’s title with a time of 2:25:03.27. This was her first LA Marathon victory. Fellow Kenyan Antonina Kwambai finished second with a time of 2:30:12.88 and Ethiopian Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa finished third with a time of 2:13:28.99. The highest finishing American came in fourth, as Martha Akeno finished with a time of 2:34:02.56.

We’ll update with additional results, including the best finish Americans in the various divisions.