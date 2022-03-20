F1 schedule: What is the next race after Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Formula One season got off to a wild start on Sunday as Charles Leclerc claimed the checkered flag at the Bahrain Grand Prix. It was his first F1 victory since 2019, and one has to wonder if the rule changes will open things up after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton dominated the circuit last season.

The drivers head to Jeddah next weekend for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. A year ago, Lewis Hamilton won the debut of this race. Hamilton held off Verstappen to claim a third straight victory late in the 2021 season and force what would be a wild season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Leclerc will look to build a streak to open the season after controlling the race on Sunday in Bahrain. He claimed the pole on Saturday and went wire-to-wire to win Sunday’s race. Verstappen retired with three laps remaining and Ferrari claimed a sweep of first and second place.