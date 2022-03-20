How to live stream South Carolina vs. Miami, FL in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is continuing on Sunday afternoon with an exciting matchup between the No. 8 seed Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes opened up the tournament with a 79-66 win over No. 9 seed South Florida on Friday. Karla Erjavec led Miami with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3pt), five rebounds, and three assists.

As for the Gamecocks, they crushed No. 16 seed Howard Bison 79-21 Friday. South Carolina held Howard to only four points at halftime and played stellar perimeter defense. Aliyah Boston led the Gamecocks with a double-double consisting of 10 points and 12 boards.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Miami, FL second round matchup

Date: Sunday, March 20

Tip time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: South Carolina -23.5

Total: 122

Moneyline: South Carolina -8000, Miami, FL +2500

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.