How to live stream Stanford vs. Kansas in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament rolls on and the first day of the second round is capped off with a matchup between No. 1 Stanford and No. 8 Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Both of these teams are coming in with the momentum of a blowout victory in the first round. For Kansas, they picked up the 77-58 victory over No. 9 Georgia Tech. Forward Ioanna Chatzileonti finished with a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford blew out No. 16 Montana State 78-37. Forward Cameron Brink had a double-double of her own with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Cardinals were able to rotate in 15 players so everyone should still be fairly fresh for this second-round game.

How to watch Stanford vs. Kansas second round matchup

Date: Sunday, March 20

Tip time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Stanford -20.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: Stanford -4000, Kansas +1700

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.