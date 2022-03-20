 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to live stream Iowa State vs. Georgia in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

We break down how to live stream Sunday’s second round matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Georgia Lady Bulldogs in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 women’s NCAA Tournament continues Sunday night in Ames, IA, as the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones will host the No. 6 Georgia Lady Bulldogs. The winner will advance to the Greensboro regional semifinals in Greensboro, NC, this Friday.

Iowa State took care of business in its first-round matchup against No. 14 UT Arlington on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 78-70 victory. Ashley Jones had a monster performance for the Cyclones, dropping 36 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Georgia was also successful in its first-round showdown on Friday, shutting down No. 11 Dayton for a 70-54 victory. Jenna Staiti put up 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Georgia second round matchup

Date: Sunday, March 20
Tip time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Iowa State -5
Total: 133.5
Moneyline: Iowa State -225, Georgia +185

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation