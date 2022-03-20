When is the Sweet 16? List of dates, times for women’s basketball regional semifinals, finals in 2022 March Madness

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament continues as the second round is winding down and we turn our attention to the Sweet Sixteen.

The 16 teams remaining will spread out across the country heading to one of four regional sites dependent on the region they were placed into. The Greensboro Coliseum, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Webster Bank Arena and the Intrust Bank Arena will play host to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. The Final Four and Championship Game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Sweet 16 will run from Friday, March 25th to Monday, March 28th.

While we have the dates for when each regional will take place, we won’t have game times until we near the completion of the Second Round on Monday, March 21st.

Greensboro Region, Greensboro Coliseum, March 25 & 27

Time TBD

Spokane Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, March 25 & 27

Time TBD

Bridgeport Region, Webster Bank Arena March 26 & 28

Time TBD

Wichita Region, Intrust Bank Arena, March 26 & 28

Time TBD