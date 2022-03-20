Which teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament?

For the first time 68 teams started the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2022, and when action is complete on Monday, April 21st the field will be whittled down to 16.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

For the women’s tournament, the dates for the regional semifinals and regional final are not set until after the first two rounds. So we won’t have game dates or times until near the completion of the Second Round on Monday, March 21.

One team out of each of the four regions will advance to the Final Four at the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 1st, with the national championship game taking place on April 3rd.

Bridgeport Region, Webster Bank Arena, March 25-28

Greensboro Region, Greensboro Coliseum, March 25-28

No. 10 Creighton

Spokane Region, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, March 25-28

Wichita Region, Intrust Bank Arena, March 25-28