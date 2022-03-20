How and what to watch for No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The 2022 Women’s NCAA tournament rolls on as the Sweet Sixteen begins to shape up. The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones rolled to an easy win over the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs 67-44. And the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays pulled another upset in March Madness, as they completed a dramatic 64-62 victory over No. 2 Iowa.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 25th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Iowa State 27-6 (14-4 Big 12) At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 14 UT Arlington 78-71

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Georgia 67-44

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 9 Overall, 4 Offense, 44 Defense

Leading scorer: Guard Ashley Joens, 20.7 points per game

Key stat of tournament: Joens is scoring the 15th most points per game in the NCAA

The Cyclones rolled to a big win against Georgia. Iowa State was up 23-7 after the first quarter and didn’t look back. with guard Lexi Donarski leading the Cyclones with 20 points. She added three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block to her stat line, while Ashley Joens finished with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 10 Creighton 22-9 (15-5 Big East) At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 7 Colorado 84-74

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Iowa 64-62

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 30 Overall, 14 Offense, 71 Defense

Leading scorer: Forward Emma Ronsiek, 14.8 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Scoring the eighth-most points per 100 possessions among 356 Division 1 teams.

In a full-circle moment, Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen drained a three-pointer to put Creighton above the Hawkeyes with seconds to go. She had 19 points, but none were more memorable in this tournament so far than those three.

Emma Ronsiek had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The BlueJays dominated the boards as they out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 52-37, with a 37-29 advantage on the defensive glass.