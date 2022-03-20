How and what to watch for No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The 2022 Women’s NCAA tournament rolls on as the Sweet Sixteen begins to take shape. No. 1 Stanford let No. 8 Kansas hang around until the end of the third quarter, but turned it on and easily took the 91-65 victory. No. 4 Maryland picked up the dominant 89-65 win over No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast ending their Cinderella dreams.

Game date: Friday, March 25th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

No. 1 Stanford 29-3 (16-0 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Montana State 78-37

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Kansas 91-65

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 5 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Forward Cameron Brink, 13.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Cardinals had the sixth-highest margin of victory in the regular season

Stanford toyed around with Kansas until about halfway through the third quarter. Then the Cardinal busted out their shooting and defense and ran away with this one. Guard Lexie Hull dropped 36 points and went 6-11 from deep. She added six rebounds, three assists and six steals in the victory.

No. 4 Maryland 22-8 (13-4 Big Ten) At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Delaware 102-71

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 6 Overall, 2 Offense, 42 Defense

Leading scorer: Forward Angel Reese, 17.4 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Terrapins have five players that averaged at least 10 points per game in the regular season

Maryland put on a scoring clinic in their victory. They had three players finish with more than 20 points each. Guard Diamond Miller finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in an impressive stat line. Maryland shot 50.8% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range in the win.