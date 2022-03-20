La’el Collins to sign contract with Bengals, per report

Offensive Tackle La’el Collins is finalizing a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. The Bengals have now signed three offensive linemen as free agents helping to shore up their offensive line to protect quarterback Joe Burrow. Collins went undrafted in 2015 but was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He had spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Cowboys.

2021 performance

Collins played 671 snaps in the 2021 season. He was flagged eight times and he only allowed two sacks the entire year. The Cowboys are always recognized for their strong offensive line and Collins was a big part of that.

Last season, the Bengals ranked 15th in adjusted line yards and 18th in adjusted sack rate and those numbers should improve with Collins on the line.

What it means for Cincinnati Bengals

The 2021 offseason was loaded with questions over whether or not the Bengals would bring in a talented wide receiver or a talented lineman to help their team get better. They went with wide receiver by drafting Ja’Marr Chase with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They were hit with speculation that they made the wrong move even after they made an appearance in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals have turned their attention to protecting Burrow and Collins is the third offensive lineman they have signed as free agents. Collins figures to play one of the tackle positions to provide support on the outside of the line.