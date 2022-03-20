No. 2 Duke topples No. 7 Michigan State in 85-76 round two win

Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement tour will live on for another four days.

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils passed its second-round test against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, exiting the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, with an 85-76 victory. Coach K’s squad has now advanced to Thursday’s West region semifinal in San Francisco, where they will play either No. 3 Texas Tech or No. 11 Notre Dame.

These two bluebloods were tied at the hip in the first half of Sunday’s matchup and Duke ended up heading into the locker room clinging onto a 39-35 advantage. The Blue Devils pushed their lead to nine in the second half before the resilient Spartans started to fight back. Chipping and chipping away at the lead until eventually tying, a clutch Tyson Walker three gave Michigan State a 68-65 advantage with 5:26 left in the ballgame.

It wouldn’t take long for Duke to regain control.

Going back up by one, Jeremy Roach buried a trey with 1:18 on the clock to give the Blue Devils a 78-74 lead. They were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to close it out.