The start time & TV channel for every Sweet 16 game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament continues on and by the end of the weekend, we’ll know the four teams heading to New Orleans for the Final Four. We’ve already seen a bevy of upsets and more interesting results will surely be on the way.

Coverage for the Sweet 16 of March Madness begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24th and Friday, March 25th. These regional semifinal games will air across on both CBS and TBS. Thee entire tournament will also air via live stream at March Madness Live.

Here is the complete list of second round start times and TV channels for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. All Times ET.

Sweet 16 schedule, Thursday

7:00 p.m. — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas — CBS

7:15 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan — TBS

After conclusion of Game 1 — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech — CBS

After conclusion of Game 2 — No. 1 Arizona/No. 9 TCU vs. No. 5 Houston — TBS

Sweet 16 schedule, Friday

7:00 p.m. — No. 3 Purdue/No. 6 Texas vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s — CBS

7:15 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence — TBS

After conclusion of Game 1 — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina — CBS

After conclusion of Game 2 — No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State — TBS