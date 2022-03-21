Trent Brown to re-sign with Patriots, per report

Trent Brown has re-signed with the New England Patriots, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal, per Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old offensive tackle was drafted in 2015 by the San Francisco 49ers and spent three seasons there. After playing right tackle with the 49ers, he was traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2018 season and started all 16 games at left tackle. He ended up winning his only championship ring that year when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

After that championship season, he signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders, earning his only Pro Bowl selection so far in 2019 after allowing just one sack in his first 11 games after joining the Raiders. Halfway through the deal, the Raiders traded Brown back to the Patriots after battling injuries during his stint in Oakland/Las Vegas.

2021 performance

Brown’s second stint with the Patriots began with more injury troubles when he suffered a calf injury in the first week of the season. He was placed on IR just a few games later, and didn’t return to the field until Week 10 in the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns. He started the rest of the season at right tackle in New England, seeing 100 percent of snaps in four of those final eight games.

The Patriots finished second in the AFC East with a record of 10-7, but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round with a 47-17 final score.

What it means for Patriots

The move provides stability on the offensive front for New England. He wasn’t able to stay on the field for the majority of last season, however, he’s projected to be healthy now heading into 2022. If he’s able to stay healthy for the entire campaign, that will solidify the offensive line and help Mac Jones get more comfortable in his second year in the NFL.