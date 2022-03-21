2022 NFL mock draft: What Russell Wilson, Davante Adams trades, more have done to the draft

The start of NFL free agency has shaken the landscape across the league and has potentially brought some clarity for where teams will lean in the first round the 2022 NFL Draft.

The biggest blockbuster move came on the trade front this past Friday with the Cleveland Browns’ controversial decision to trade for Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans in return received a huge trade haul that included the 13th pick in this year’s draft, giving them two first-round selections to help boost their rebuild.

With Watson receiving a massive guaranteed contract from the Browns, the Baker Mayfield-era in northeast Ohio has officially come to an abrupt end. One would expect for QB-needy teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts, or New Orleans Saints to start looking into acquiring the former Heisman Trophy winner so we’ll see how a move will affect the draft in the coming weeks.

If the Seahawks don’t make a move for Mayfield, they could always use their newly acquired No. 9 pick on a quarterback like Liberty’s Malik Willis after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wilson’s trade was the first of a series of moves made by AFC West teams over that will make that division a pressure cooker next season.

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their defense by acquiring elite talents like Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Chandler Jones, Rock Ya-Sin, and made a blockbuster trade when acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos picked up Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys while the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Frank Clark and signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal. With several of their needs being filled, previous projected first-round prospects for these clubs may now go elsewhere.

On the other side of the Davante Adams deal, the Packers received the 22nd pick in the draft to go along with the 28th pick they already had. The conventional wisdom here is that they’ll finally draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but you never know.

As for the team with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars have spent big money in free agency to sign the likes of offensive guard Brandon Scherff, receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and returning offensive tackle Cam Robinson, who received the franchise tag. The Jags could still use help at a number of positions all over the field and may very well take on of the elite edge rushers with the top pick.

Here’s our updated mock draft after the start of free agency:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan

Needs: Edge, OT, DL, OG

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon

Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR

3. Houston Texans: OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL

Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE

Needs: DL, OL, QB

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Malik Willis — Liberty

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge Travon Walker — Georgia

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson — Ohio State

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Seattle Seahawks: OT Charles Cross — Mississippi State

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: See above

11. Washington Commanders: CB Sauce Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Houston Texans: WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Needs: See above

14. Baltimore Ravens: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State

Needs: See above

17. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: DT, OT, EDGE

18. New Orleans Saints: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt

Needs: QB, WR, CB

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington

Needs: See above

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots: OG Zion Johnson — Boston College

Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB

22. Green Bay Packers: WR Drake London — USC

Needs: OT, WR, DT

23. Arizona Cardinals: Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

24. Dallas Cowboys: DL Devonte Wyatt — Georgia

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

25. Buffalo Bills: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

26. Tennessee Titans: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Safety Lewis Cine — Georgia

Needs: DT, WR, CB

28. Green Bay Packers: OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan

Needs: See above

29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Center Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: OT, OG, C, RB

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Safety Daxton Hill — Michigan

Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OG Kenyon Green — Texas A&M

Needs: CB, C, OT, OG

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State

Needs: See above