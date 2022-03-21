Washington Commanders grade through start of free agency

The Washington Commanders have a new name for the franchise, and they have added plenty of new faces to the mix through trades and free agency this offseason. The quarterback position will always steal the headlines, so the biggest move the Commanders have made to this point was bringing in Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Below is a look at some notable additions and departures this offseason.

Commanders players added (as of March 20)

Washington hasn’t been too busy this offseason outside of adding Wentz, and most of their additions have come in re-signing players. The Commanders also added to their offensive line room by bringing in Andrew Norwell from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Commanders players lost (as of March 20)

Brandon Scherff is a significant loss on the offensive line as he’s already signed with the Jaguars. Other notable losses who have already signed with other teams include defensive tackles Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

Grade so far

C- It’s hard to get too excited about a team relying on Wentz to be the guy. He put up solid numbers with the Colts, but the reaction to this trade has been largely negative toward the Commanders. Washington hasn’t been all that active so far, so it’s difficult to grade them too highly when they’re not adding many pieces yet. There is still time for the Commanders to upgrade their roster during the free agency period.