Best remaining 2022 NFL offensive free agents

The free agency period has begun as general managers look to upgrade different pieces of their offense heading into the 2022 season. Plenty of moves have already been made, but there’s still a ton of time for teams to make moves on talented players not currently on an NFL roster.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders early in free agency, wide receiver Chris Godwin agreed to a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown received the franchise tag. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs. Those are just a few of the notable names on the offensive side of the ball.

Below is a look at some of the best offensive players available as of March 20th to be added to rosters during the free agency period.

Top offensive free agents remaining

One of the best offensive players available is New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who should have plenty of teams after him despite his injury history. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham might be the best skill position player left on the market, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is probably the best quarterback available for a team to potentially sign.