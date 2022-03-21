Best remaining 2022 NFL defensive free agents

Multiple veterans defensive players have cashed out through the first wave of free agent, no matter if they are a cornerback, edge rusher or linebacker. Former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the highest-paid defensive free agent.

Miller signed a mega six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, which sets the market for the edge position. We also saw standout cornerback J.C. Jackson sign a five-year, $82 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, there are still a good amount of defensive players left on the open market, who can help a contender or team looking to make that playoff push. Below we’ll take a look at the top defensive players remaining in free agency.

Top defensive free agents remaining

Heading into the second wave of free agency, some of the notable defensive playmakers available are Bobby Wagner, Za’Darius Smith, Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, and Calais Campbell. Wager, Mathieu, and Gilmore should all get multi-year deals as they showed in 2021 that can still perform at a high level.