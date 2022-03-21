Best remaining 2022 NFL running back free agents

The NFL running back market is a tricky one because there’s not a ton of value at the position anymore, and even the biggest stars have short careers compared to just about any other position on the field. Still, teams continue to look to upgrade their roster at every position, and running back is no different.

Some of the top notable free agency signings through March 20th include Cordarrelle Patterson sticking with the Atlanta Falcons and James Conner re-signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The Miami Dolphins landed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason.

Below is a look at some of the best running backs available for teams to sign as they look to upgrade their running back room for 2022.

Top running back free agents remaining

The top back on the market is probably Leonard Fournette on this point after solid production with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Other notable names to keep an eye on are Sony Michel (Los Angeles Rams) and Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos).