Best remaining 2022 NFL wide receiver free agents

NFL free agency has been very good to the wide receiver position as we’ve seen numerous wideout receive multi-year lucrative deals this past week.

To start off, Christian Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Russell Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zay Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal, D.J. Chark signed a one-year, $10 million deal, Juju Smith-Schuster sign a one-year, $3.25 million deal, and Allen Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal.

However, there are still several quality veteran wide receivers left on the open market, who can help a wide receiver needy team or a contender. Below we’ll take a look at the top wide receivers remaining in free agency.

Top wide receiver free agents remaining

Some of the notable free agents are Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller, Jamison Crowder, T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, and Odell Beckham Jr. Jones and Landry were recently released by their respective teams, but could easily find themselves on a contender in the next week or two. Beckham Jr. could find himself back with the Rams, despite the team signing Robinson in free agency.