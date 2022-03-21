Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 21

We have another loaded nine-game slate in the NBA on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jonas Valanciunas over 11.5 rebounds (-110)

The New Orleans Pelicans will be gearing up to play the Charlotte Hornets tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. The Pels will be leaning on the duo of CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas to lead them to victory. The veteran center has played well this season, averaging 18.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game (sixth in the NBA).

Valanciunas is a rebounding machine and should be able to hit double-digit boards against the Hornets, who allow the second-most rebounds to centers this season. He has gone over 11.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games, which includes three-straight games with at least 12.

Donovan Mitchell over 5.5 assists (-105)

Mitchell will be looking to build off his performance on Sunday night against the New York Knicks, where he had 36 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3pt), eight rebounds, and six assists. The Jazz will need Mitchell to score, but also to be a facilitator and get other players involved.

The 25-year-old combo guard is averaging 5.5 assists per game this season, which is a career-high for him. The last time the Jazz played the Nets, Mitchell recorded six assists in 22 minutes of action. He has gone over 5.5 assists in eight out of his last 10 games and is averaging 6.8 assists per game.

Zach LaVine over 22.5 points (-115)

The Bulls are in need of a win tonight against Toronto and will look towards their trio of Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead the way. LaVine is coming off a rough performance against the Suns, where he had 12 points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field and only took one three-pointer.

The All-Star guard should be able to turn it around against the Raptors, who just played on Sunday night. This season, LaVine is averaging 20 points per game in three games against Toronto. He has also scored more than 22.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games with 22 points.

