NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 21

This week’s NBA schedule will tip off with nine games on the docket tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to score big on value plays in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors, $4,800

Boucher had a solid night for the Raptors in their 93-88 victory over the 76ers last night, putting up 12 points and 14 rebounds to earn DFS users 35 FP for the evening. He’s been a solid hand for Toronto as of late and its shown by him averaging 24.3 FP over his last six outings. Keep riding the hot hand and consider him for your lineup when the team travels to Chicago tonight.

Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte Hornets, $4,600

Harrell had a solid fantasy outing on Saturday against the Mavericks on Saturday, putting up 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists in just 16 minutes to earn 30.5 FP in DFS. The Hornets are hosting the Pelicans this evening and in three games against them this season, Harrell has averaged 26.1 FP. Consider him as another value addition to your lineup as the matchup is favorable.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,300

Strus has been averaging 16 points and four rebounds over the last four games for the Heat and should once again play a considerable role when visiting the 76ers this evening. With both Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin questionable for tonight, expect more minutes for Strus.