Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Hornets on Monday

CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans will continue their three-game road trip tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. These two teams just played each other last week in New Orleans where the Hornets defeated the Pels 142-120. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte with 51 combined points and 11 total three-pointers.

The Hornets are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +6

The Pelicans are now on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 117-112 on Sunday. Jonas Valanciunas was the leading scorer for New Orleans with a double-double consisting of 26 points and 12 boards. McCollum was their second-leading scorer with 25 points, eight assists, and four boards.

New Orleans will once again be without Brandon Ingram for tonight’s game, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The Pelicans are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games and 14-15 when listed as the road underdog this season. They are also 5-7 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

The Hornets have won four-straight games after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 129-108 on Saturday. Charlotte needed to pick up some wins as they are only a game behind the Nets for eighth place in the East. The Hornets are averaging 130.3 points per game and defeating teams by 17.7 points per game in their last four games. Charlotte is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games, but 4-10 in their last 14 home games. However, they 20-14-1 ATS at home this season and 9-7 ATS as a home favorite.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

When the Hornets and Pelicans just played each other last week, the total points scored were 262. The total has gone over in five of the Hornets’ last seven games, while the total has gone over in four of the Pelicans’ last seven games. New Orleans is 13-22 when it comes to the over on the road this season and they’ve been playing better defense lately. Take the under.

