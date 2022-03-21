Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The NBA slate on Monday night will tip off with LeBron James returning to his stomping grounds of Northeast Ohio as the Los Angeles Lakers pay a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles (30-41) will be wrapping up a four-game road trip and is looking to get back into the win column after falling to Wizards in a 127-119 loss on Saturday. The Lakers led for a majority of the contest but fell apart in the final period by putting up just 20 points in the fourth, allowing for Washington to slip ahead. James led with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

Cleveland (41-30) has taken three of four games during its current home stretch and emerged with a 113-109 victory over the Pistons on Saturday. This was a tight contest throughout and the Cavs had the fortune of being the ones to walk out with the win. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists in the victory.

Cleveland enters the game as a 5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

Cleveland is 12-9-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season and with James questionable with knee soreness, the Cavaliers should take advantage and cover in an easy home victory.

Over/Under: Over 227

The Lakers have given up an average of 124.1 points over their last 10 games, the second-highest total in the NBA. The Cavs should take advantage of this and both teams will combine for the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.