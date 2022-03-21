Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers on Monday

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat will head to the Wells Fargo Center tonight to take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential playoff preview. In their last matchup on Mar. 5, the Heat defeated the Sixers 99-82 down in South Beach.

Herro and Jimmy Butler scored 21 points a piece for Miami, while Embiid had 22 points for the Sixers. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.5.

Heat vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

The Heat enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108 on Friday. Herro led the way for Miami with a team-high 26 points off the bench. The young guard shot an efficient 9-of-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. As a team, Miami shot 48.4% from the field and held the Thunder to only 29.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Miami has played good basketball on the road recently, sporting a record of 8-2 in their last 10 games. Furthermore, the Heat are 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight games, but 1-4 ATS in their last five games. Miami is also 10-9 ATS as the road favorite this season.

As for Philly, they are looking to bounce back from a tough five-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. The Sixers have now lost two out of their last three home games, which all were by single digits. Philadelphia’s offense could not get on track as the Raptors held them to 41.1% shooting from the field and 25.9% from three. Toronto also crushed them on the boards by a wide margin (56-40). Philly is 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games and 3-5 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 197, 207, and 181. The Heat have been good this season when it comes to overs on the road with a record of 22-14. However, the Sixers have struggled as their over record is 12-22-2 at home this season. The total has gone under in four of Philadelphia’s last five home games.

