Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Nets on Monday

We have an inter-conference battle at Barclays Center to kick off the week tonight as the Utah Jazz pay a visit the Brooklyn Nets.

Utah (45-26) started off its six-game road trip on the right foot Sunday with a 108-93 victory over the Knicks. The Jazz took control of this contest in the second quarter and never looked back, holding New York to just 37.3% shooting. Donovan Mitchell dropped 38 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Brooklyn (37-34) got to enjoy its weekend after toppling the Trail Blazers in a 128-123 victory on Friday. The Nets won despite committing 21 turnovers throughout the evening. That was thanks in large part to Kevin Durant, who put up 38 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the victory.

Utah enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 229.

Jazz vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +1.5

Utah is just 6-9-1 against the spread when having a rest disadvantage vs. its opponents this season. That obviously plays into the favor of Brooklyn, which should be able to cover with an outright victory tonight.

Over/Under: Under 229

Utah has given up just an average of 106.4 points per game over its last 10 outings and should be able to drag the Nets down enough to clock the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.