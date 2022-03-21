Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bulls on Monday

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will look to pick up another road win tonight against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

In their last matchup on Feb. 3, the Raptors defeated the Bulls 127-120 in overtime. Siakam led Toronto with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. The veteran forward was one of four Raptor players who scored at least 20 points.

Chicago is 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +3.5

The Raptors have won four out of their last five games after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 93-88 on Sunday. Toronto has also won six straight road games and defeating teams by 8.5 points per game. The Raptors’ recent success on the road has helped them keep pace with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls in the East playoff standings.

Toronto is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 24-13-1 ATS on the road this season. The Raptors are also 15-10-1 ATS as road underdogs this season and 10-5 ATS in the second game of back-to-back. As for the Bulls, they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak after falling 129-102 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Chicago did not have fun on a three-game road trip as they were outscored by 17 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-8 in their last 10 games and 1-9 ATS over that span. However, Chicago is 23-12 ATS this season at home and 19-8 ATS as the home favorite. The numbers say that the Bulls are the right pick, but it’s hard to pick against the Raptors at this time.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 219, 216, and 247. The total has gone under in eight of the Raptors’ last 11 games, while the total has gone under in six of the Bulls’ last seven games.

