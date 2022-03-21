Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks on Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go on the road tonight to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. In their last matchup on Dec. 21, the Mavs defeated the T’Wolves 114-102. Jalen Brunson was the Mavericks’ leading scorer with 28 points and six assists.

Dallas is 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Minnesota +2.5

The Timberwolves enter tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 138-119 on Saturday. Minnesota is averaging 131 points per game during their winning streak and defeating teams by 14.5 points per game. The Timberwolves are currently 1.5 games behind the Mavs for the fifth spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Minnesota is 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games and 20-16 ATS on the road this season. The Wolves are also 11-10 ATS as road underdogs. The Mavs have lost two straight games after losing 129-108 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Dallas returns home for the first time since Mar. 9 against the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks are 14-5 in their last 19 games and 13-6 ATS over span of time. Dallas is also 15-4 in their last 19 home games. Doncic and Co. are 17-17-1 ATS at home this season and 13-11-1 as the home favorite. This should be a good game between two teams on the rise in the West. I’m going to give the edge to Minnesota just because the Wolves have the better offense.

Over/Under: Under 230

Coincidentally, in their last two matchups this season, the total points scored were 216 each time. The total has gone under in five of the Timberwolves’ last seven games, while the total has gone under in five of the Mavericks’ last seven games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.