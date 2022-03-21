NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full TV schedule for Monday, March 21

No. 11 Villanova and No. 12 Belmont were both double-digit underdogs in their First Round game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday. But they silenced their doubters by dispatching No. 6 BYU and No. 5 Oregon, respectively. Will they slay another high seed on Monday or will their tournament run come to an end?

Monday’s schedule also features the top two teams in the Bridgeport Region — No. 1 North Carolina State and No. 2 UConn. With how they romped over their First Round opponent, those squads seem destined to collide in the Elite Eight.

Here is the full schedule for Monday's action.

March Madness TV schedule: Monday, March 21

4 p.m. ET — No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State — ESPN

6 p.m. ET — No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame — ESPN2

6 p.m. ET — No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova — ESPNU

7 p.m. ET — No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont — ESPN

8 p.m. ET — No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State — ESPN2

8 p.m. ET — No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton — ESPNU

9 p.m. ET — No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF — ESPN

10 p.m. ET — No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina — ESPN2