Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Even though it never changes, it is always slightly jarring how quickly the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament goes from 64 to 16 teams. It takes only one long weekend for 75% of the field to get sent home. And after this weekend, we’ll be left with only four. But let’s focus on what lies immediately in front of us.

Here are odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

East Region

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Spread: UCLA -2.5

Total: 142.5

Moneyline: UCLA -150, North Carolina +130

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Spread: Purdue -12.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: Purdue -1000, Saint Peter’s +650

South Region

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Arizona -130, Houston +110

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

Spread: Villanova 4.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: Villanova -210, Michigan +175

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Spread: Gonzaga -8.5

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -425, Arkansas +320

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Spread: Texas Tech -1

Total: 137

Moneyline: Texas Tech -115, Duke -105

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4. Providence

Spread: Kansas -8

Total: 141

Moneyline: Kansas -380, Providence +290

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Spread: Miami -2.5

Total: 133.5

Moneyline: Miami -140, Iowa State +120

