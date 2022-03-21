Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Even though it never changes, it is always slightly jarring how quickly the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament goes from 64 to 16 teams. It takes only one long weekend for 75% of the field to get sent home. And after this weekend, we’ll be left with only four. But let’s focus on what lies immediately in front of us.
Here are odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.
East Region
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Spread: UCLA -2.5
Total: 142.5
Moneyline: UCLA -150, North Carolina +130
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
Spread: Purdue -12.5
Total: 135.5
Moneyline: Purdue -1000, Saint Peter’s +650
South Region
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston
Spread: Arizona -1.5
Total: 144.5
Moneyline: Arizona -130, Houston +110
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan
Spread: Villanova 4.5
Total: 135.5
Moneyline: Villanova -210, Michigan +175
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas
Spread: Gonzaga -8.5
Total: 154.5
Moneyline: Gonzaga -425, Arkansas +320
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
Spread: Texas Tech -1
Total: 137
Moneyline: Texas Tech -115, Duke -105
Midwest Region
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4. Providence
Spread: Kansas -8
Total: 141
Moneyline: Kansas -380, Providence +290
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State
Spread: Miami -2.5
Total: 133.5
Moneyline: Miami -140, Iowa State +120
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.