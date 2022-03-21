Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from East Region before Sweet 16

The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the books and we are on our way to the Sweet Sixteen. The top seed two seeds in the East Region have gone down leaving No. Purdue as the highest seed remaining in the field. The East Region will have its Sweet Sixteen games played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 North Carolina will face off with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. North Carolina is coming off an upset victory over the No. 1 seeded Baylor Bears while the UCLA Bruins were able to hold off No. 5 Saint Mary’s. No. 3 Purdue is now the high seed in the bracket and will face the Cinderella No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the East Region to make it to the Final Four entering the Sweet Sixteen of the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Purdue -125

UCLA +220

North Carolina +380

Saint Peter’s +2200

