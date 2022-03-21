 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from South Region before Sweet 16

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the South Region to make the Final Four before kicking off the Regional Semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

By Collin Sherwin

The Sweet 16 for the South region has been set with region semifinal games taking place on Thursday, March 24 from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

No. 1 Arizona is the favorite to represent the South in the Final Four and made it this far by taking down Wright State and TCU. They will face No. 5 Houston in the regional semifinal on Thursday, with their odds to advance to the Final Four at +140.

The biggest surprise from the field is No. 11 Michigan, who pulled off a pair of upsets over No. 6 Colorado State and No. 3 Tennessee to get to this point. The Wolverines will be matched up against No. 2 Villanova.

Here are the odds to reach the 2022 Final Four out of the South Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Arizona +140
Villanova +230
Houston +240
Michigan +900

