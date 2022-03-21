Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from Midwest Region before Sweet 16

The Kansas Jayhawks survived a threat from the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16. The top-seeded Jayhawks have -115 odds to make it all the way to the Final Four out of the Midwest Region, giving them the second-best odds of any NCAA Tournament team to play in New Orleans.

Kansas is joined by Providence, Miami and Iowa State as the four teams left standing in this region. It’s not entirely surprising that Kansas is the heavy favorite to make the Final Four in the south, given that two of the four teams left in play are double-digit seeds.

Here are each team’s odds to reach the 2022 Final Four out of the Midwest Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kansas -190

Miami +500

Iowa State +600

Providence +600

