Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from West Region before Sweet 16

The first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament are in the books and we are on our way to the Sweet Sixteen. There was some early noise in the Wast Region in the first round, but the top-four seeds prevailed and they will all head to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on their quest for a spot in the Final Four.

The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the betting favorite to advance to the Final Four out of the West Region, with odds at -180. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils sit just behind them at +450 for a Final Four appearance, as they try to send Coach K out with one more championship. The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks have their work cut out for themselves as underdogs trying to advance to the Elite Eight.

Here are the odds to reach the 2022 Final Four out of the West Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gonzaga -180

Duke +450

Texas Tech +380

Arkansas +1000

