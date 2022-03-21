How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on March 21st episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL.

We’re now less than two weeks away from Wrestlemania 38 and the company is making a pitstop in Chicago like it does every year in the leadup to the big show. Not much has been officially announced for tonight’s episode as we’re entering the point where they start to wind down the build and for the stupendous event. Still, we’ll see what’s on tap for tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 21st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Last week, a desperate Seth Rollins proposed that his path to Wrestlemania would be to also challenge Stone Cold Steve Austin to a fight, which drew the ire of Kevin Owens. The two ended up fighting for that right in the main event of Raw, a match where Owens prevailed. With still no path to Wrestlemania, what will be in store for Rollins tonight?

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch issued a brutal attack on Bianca Belair last week, jumping the No. 1 contender after her matchup with Doudrop. Lynch wrapped a chair around the neck of the “EST” and rammed it into the ringpost. The company has played up an apparent throat injury on social media and said that Belair will be out of action indefinitely. We’ll see what Lynch has to say just 12 days ahead of their title match during Night 1 of Wrestlemania.

Also on the show, AJ Styles will return to address the attack he received at the hands of his Wrestlemania opponent Edge a few weeks back. We’ll also be sure to get the fallout of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar chasing around Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a forklift during last week’s episode of Smackdown.