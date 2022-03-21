How and what to watch for No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The 2022 Women’s NCAA tournament rolls on as the Sweet Sixteen begins to shape up. No. 2 Texas rolled to a dominant 78-56 victory over No. 7 Utah. And the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes pulled a minor upset with an XXXX win over Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers.
Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.
Game date: Friday, March 25th
Game time: TBD
TV channel: TBD
Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington
Odds: TBD
No. 2 Texas 27-6 (13-5 Big 12) Automatic Bid
First Round: Defeated No. 15 Fairfield 70-52
Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Utah 78-56
Her Hoops Stats ratings: 8 Overall, 23 Offense, 8 Defense
Leading scorer: Guard Aliyah Matharu, 12.3 ppg
Key stat of tournament: They had an average margin of victory of 16.0 points in the regular season
The Longhorns could a huge boost off the bench from forward Aaliyah Moore. She had 21 points and five rebounds in relief for Texas. They shot lights out as they connected on 63.6% of their shots from the field. The Longhorns also showed off their defense as they forced 19 turnovers in the win.
No. 6 Ohio State 24-6 (14-4 Big Ten) At-Large
First Round: Defeated No. 11 Missouri State 63-56
Second Round: Defeated No. 3 LSU 79-64
Her Hoops Stats ratings: 27 Overall, 18 Offense, 45 Defense
Leading scorer: Jacy Sheldon, 19.7 ppg
Key stat of tournament: The Buckeyes shot 10-22 from three-point range in their win over LSU.
The Buckeyes went into Baton Rouge and came out with a trip to the Sweet 16 behind 23 points and eight assists by Sheldon. With a 43-36 rebounding advantage, OSU survived 20 turnovers but will have to be tighter with the ball to get past the Longhorns in Spokane.