How and what to watch for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The 2022 Women's NCAA tournament rolls on as the Sweet Sixteen begins to shape up. No. 1 South Carolina was less dominant in round two but still picked up the 49-33 victory over No. 8 Miami.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 25th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Odds: TBD

No. 1 South Carolina 30-2 (15-1 SEC) At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Howard 79-21

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Miami 49-33

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 6 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Forward Aliyah Boston, 16.6 ppg

Key stat of tournament: South Carolina limited their opponents to 50.7 points per game in the regular season.

Coming off a dominant first-round win against Howard, South Carolina opened as a 22.5-point favorite against Miami. This game couldn’t have been more different as the Gamecocks got the win, but only 49-33. The double-double machine Aliyah Boston was back at it with 10 points and 16 rebounds. The Gamecocks had a 49-33 rebounding advantage and Miami only came down with six offensive rebounds in the game.

No. 5 North Carolina 25-6 (13-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 79-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Arizona 63-45

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 14 Overall, 29 Offense, 9 Defense

Leading scorer: Deja Kelly, 16.3 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Tar Heels held Arizona to 7-27 from three-point range on the road.

The Heels made it a laugher in Tucson, winning going away by out-rebounding the Wildcats 40-34. Kennedy Todd-Williams led all scorers with 19 points on 7-11 from the field, and added seven rebounds and five assists.