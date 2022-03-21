How and what to watch for No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

South Dakota achieved a shocking upset over Baylor in the Second Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. As they advance to the Sweet 16, the Coyotes will try to take down another high seed, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 27

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Michigan 24-6 (13-4 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 American 74-39

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Villanova 64-49

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 12 Overall, 16 Offense, 22 Defense

Leading scorer: Naz Hillmon, 21.1 ppg

Key stat of tournament: A top-10 rebounding team this season, Michigan has out-rebounded its two tournament opponents 90-60.

The Wolverines pulled away late from Villanova, thanks to a 17-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Senior forward Naz Hillmon went off for 27 points and 11 rebounds. She was supported by senior guard Leigha Brown, who scored 20 points off the bench.

No. 10 South Dakota 28-5 (17-1 Summit League)

First Round: Defeated No. 7 Ole Miss 75-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Baylor 61-47

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 25 Overall, 31 Offense, 23 Defense

Leading scorer: Chloe Lamb (16.1 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Has not trailed at all during the tournament.

South Dakota was able to go into Waco, TX, on Sunday and stun No. 2 Baylor for a 14-point victory. The Coyotes successfully snapped the Lady Bears’ streak of 67 straight non-conference victories at home. Hannah Sjerven led with 16 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.