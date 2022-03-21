How and what to watch for No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

An ACC matchup is on tap in the Sweet 16 in the Bridgeport Region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The No. 1 North Carolina State Wolfpack will take on No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Although the Wolfpack have lost only three times this season, one of those defeats came at the hands of the Fighting Irish last month, 69-66.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 25th

Game time: TBD

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Location: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Odds: TBD

No. 1 NC State 30-3 (17-1 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Longwood 96-68

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Kansas State 89-57

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 2 Overall, 3 Offense, 7 Defense

Leading scorer: Elissa Cunane, 13.8 PPG

Key stat of tournament: The Wolfpack have won their first two games by an average of 30 points in the NCAA Tournament.

It was another no-doubter from the ACC champions, who made quick work of the Wildcats in the second round. NCSU shot 9-19 from three-point range, and held KSU to just .864 points per possession while forcing 16 turnovers. Senior Kayla Jones led all scorers with 18 points, and is part of a upperclassmen heavy team looking to get to their first Final Four since the Kay Yow era in 1998.

No. 5 Notre Dame 23-8 (13-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Massachusetts 89-78

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 108-64

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 28 Overall, 28 Offense, 34 Defense

Leading scorer: Olivia Miles, 13.6 PPG

Key stat of tournament: Notre Dame’s 108 points versus Oklahoma was its most ever in an NCAA Women’s Tournament game.

The Fighting Irish quickly turned their Second Round game at Oklahoma into a no-contest. They used an early 20-0 run to grab a 25-7 advantage and led by as many as 45 points in the blowout. Four starters ended with double-digit points, and senior guard Dara Mabrey scored a career-high 29.