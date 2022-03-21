How and what to watch for No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

A pair of less-than-stellar performances from the projected winning teams will meet in the regional semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament when the No. 2 UConn Huskies meet the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 26

Game time: TBD

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Location: Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Odds: TBD

No. 2 UConn 27-5 (16-1 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Mercer 83-38

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 C. Florida 52-47

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4 Overall, 8 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Christyn Williams, 14.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Huskies shot just 14-48 from the field against C. Florida, missing more than 10 layups.

It was one of the uglier basketball games you’ll see in an NCAA Tournament, but the Huskies survived at home to make their 28th consecutive Sweet 16. Azzi Fudd led all scorers with 16 points, while star point guard Paige Bueckers added nine in 32 minutes of play. Coming off a major injury, Auriemma said that was too much time on the court for his All-American sophomore after the game.

No. 3 Indiana 24-8 (11-5 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Charlotte 85-51

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Princeton 56-55

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 16 Overall, 28 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Grace Berger, 16.3 ppg

Key stat of tournament: IU survived 17 turnovers to just eight for the Tigers to advance to the regional semifinals.

The Hoosiers got quite a scare in Bloomington, garnering just .918 points per possession against the fifth-best defense in the country in the Princeton Tigers. But it was enough to find a way through to Bridgeport, as Berger led all scorers with 15 points and added seven rebounds. Expect a crowd that won’t be on their side in Connecticut, as there should be a home court advantage for the Huskies.