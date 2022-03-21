NBA playoff picture: Which teams have earned a playoff berth

The 2022 NBA playoff picture is starting to come into focus as the 2021-2022 NBA season begins coming to a close. Eight teams from each conference will advance to the playoffs, but 10 teams will have a shot at the playoff field.

The 7-10 seeded teams in each conference will head into a play-in tournament. The 7 and 8 seeds will face off and the 9 and 10 seeds will also play. The winner of the 7-8 game will advance to the playoffs, with the loser taking on the winner of the 9-10 game. That winner will clinch the final playoff spot for each conference.

The 2022 NBA playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 16th with the Play-In Tournament taking place from April 12th-15th.

NBA playoff picture: Teams who have clinched

Eastern Conference playoff teams

Miami Heat

Western Conference playoff teams

Phoenix Suns