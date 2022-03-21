NBA MVP odds tracker: Giannis Antetokoummpo has outside shot to overtake Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic

We’ve approached the final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season, which means the amount of time left to create separation in the MVP race is coming to a close. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic have clearly emerged as the top two contenders, but does Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have enough runway to overtake both guys in this last set of games? Here’s a look at the latest NBA MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of March 20)

Embiid is still the big favorite, while Jokic has closed hard over the last few weeks. Antetokounmpo has the numbers with 29.8 points. 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, so it’ll come down to winning. The Bucks are three games back of the Heat for the first spot in the East. If the Greek Freak can put together an insane run here to close the year and deliver a No. 1 seed to the defending champions, he might have enough juice to overtake Embiid. However, there will be no voter fatigue element helping Antetokounmpo in any head-to-head comparison with Jokic, as Milwaukee’s forward has two MVP awards in the last three years.

