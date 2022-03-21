NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid still the favorite, but the gap is shrinking

The Philadelphia 76ers are still within striking distance of the top seed in the East with about 10 games left, which means playoff position could impact Joel Embiid’s MVP case. The big man continues to be the favorite to win the honor per DraftKings Sportsbook, but the gap has closed considerably with the last leg of the season remaining.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: -160

The center is averaging 31.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests, maintaining the production he’s had for most of the season. Embiid has the “newness” factor going for him, as both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have won MVP awards recently. Those are his only challengers and even though they’re close, they might not have enough to overtake Embiid. If the Sixers win the East, Embiid will be the MVP no matter what Jokic and Antetokounmpo do.

