NBA MVP odds: This is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last stand

The Milwaukee Bucks remain in contention for the top seed in the Eastern conference, which means Giannis Antetokounmpo has a shot to reclaim the NBA MVP award. Antetokounpmo won the honor in back-to-back seasons before seeing Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic take the prize last year. Will the Greek Freak have enough juice to sway voters with about 10 games left in the season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +800

Unless Antetokounmpo reaches 30-point triple-double levels for the final stretch of games, it’s hard to see him catching Jokic or Joel Embiid. The Bucks forward is clearly in third place, but there’s a nice gap between him and the top two. That isn’t to say he can’t get the job done, although voter fatigue and indifference to his production as a star might require him to do some truly insane stuff to get some voters looking his way again.

