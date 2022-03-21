How to live stream Ohio State vs. LSU in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament rolls on with one day of games remaining before we head to the Sweet Sixteen. The No. 3 LSU Tigers will take on the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes with the winner taking on No. 2 Texas in the Sweet Sixteen. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Tigers were up 41-28 on No. 14 Jackson State at halftime, but they saw their lead start to dwindle a little too close for comfort in the fourth quarter. They survived picking up the 83-77 victory to get to the second round. Guards Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer combined for 50 points for LSU.

Ohio State started slowly against Missouri State and they were held to only five points in the first quarter. Luckily, they were able to make the right adjustments and were able to avoid the upset with a 63-56 victory. Guard Jacy Sheldon was electric for the Buckeyes dropping 25 points and adding six rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block in the win.

How to watch Ohio State vs. LSU second round matchup

Date: Monday, March 21

Tip time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: LSU -3.5

Total: 142.5

Moneyline: Ohio State +150, LSU -170

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3.