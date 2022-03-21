How to live stream North Carolina vs. Arizona in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament rolls on and we have one more day of games before heading to the Sweet Sixteen. No. 4 Arizona will take on No. 5 North Carolina with the winner matching up with No. 1 South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Arizona won their first round matchup 72-67 in a close game against No. 13 UNLV. They lost the rebound battle to the Rebels but the Wildcats were able to force 19 turnovers. They were led by guard Shaina Pellington who had 30 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game.

The Tar Heels were down three to the Ladyjacks at halftime, and down two heading into the fourth quarter. North Carolina turned it on and outscored Stephen F. Austin by 15 in the final period to take the 79-66 win. Guard Deja Kelly had 28 points in the win and hit all eight of her free throws which were clutch at the end of the game.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Arizona second round matchup

Date: Monday, March 21

Tip time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Arizona -1.5 (+100)

Total: 127.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -110, Arizona -110

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.